Mount Nittany Medical Center reported 17 positive coronavirus inpatients on Friday, according to Anissa Ilie, the hospital’s communications coordinator.

The inpatients’ ages range from 31 to 92, Ilie said via email.

The medical center has admitted 47 coronavirus inpatients so far in October, with an average of 11 per day, Ilie said.

In September, the hospital admitted 16 coronavirus inpatients, and had an average of two per day.

“Admissions and daily census of COVID hospitalized cases has clearly increased,” Ilie said, and called the rise in hospitalized patients “concerning.”

According to Ilie, Mount Nittany has employed its “surge capacity plan,” and is “constantly adapting to meet the needs of both COVID-19 positive patients as well as other patients needing care.”

