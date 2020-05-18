Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and members of his administration offered insight into how the commonwealth may return to normal operations amid the coronavirus pandemic during a live-streamed press conference on Monday.

Wolf touched on the importance of continuing to wear a mask in public spaces to protect others from one's own potential germs.

Regarding the status of various long-term care facilities, the PA Department of Health is closely monitoring the spread of the virus, according to Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield. The PA National Guard has been offering coronavirus testing at 10 facilities in the commonwealth.

Frank Montgomery, the PA National Guard Colonel, said the virus testing sites established in Montgomery County have been a team effort with PEMA.

Multiple counties in Pennsylvania moved into the administration's "yellow phase" — a partially reopened area under less restrictions — on May 8, including Centre County.