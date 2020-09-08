Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced today restaurants are allowed to increase their indoor occupancy capacity to 50 percent beginning Sept. 21, according to a press release from his office.

Also beginning Sept. 21, restaurants that serve alcohol must now close sales by 10 p.m.

Restaurants will be also able to ensure they are complying with all public health safety guidelines through a self-certification process.

These self-certified restaurants will then appear in the Open & Certified Pennsylvania searchable online database, which will be available to everyone.

The deadline for restaurants to complete the self-certification is Oct. 5.

Information about the program, as well as the self-certification documents, will be available online starting Sept. 21.

The document will include a list of requirements pertaining to restaurants; a statement that the owner has reviewed and agreed to the requirements; the maximum indoor capacity of the restaurant; and a statement that verifies the owner understands the certification is subject to penalties for falsification.

After completing the self-certification, restaurants will be mailed a variety of “Open & Certified” branded materials such as signage that can be displayed.

This process has been modeled after a similar program in Connecticut, while limitations placed on alcohol sales is based on an effort in Ohio.