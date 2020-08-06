The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 807 positive cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the commonwealth total to 116,521 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, Pennsylvania has reported 1,183,730 negative cases, 7,282 virus-related deaths and a 76% recovery rate.

Additionally, Centre County reported 326 confirmed positive cases, an increase in eight cases from August 2.

The county has also reported a total of 9,177 negative cases and 10 virus-related deaths.

