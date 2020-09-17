The State College Borough reported a total of 43 citations have been issued since its temporary emergency ordinance that requires coronavirus mitigation protocol to be followed went into effect, according to a release.

This ordinance, which was enacted Aug. 17, requires mask-wearing when in public and limits social gathering sizes.

From Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, there were 23 additional temporary emergency ordinance violations reported to the State College Police Department and a resulting seven citations issued or filed.

Those who violate the ordinance must pay a $300 fine.

Additionally, the release said the borough and police department have performed an awareness and educational campaign to inform people of the ordinance requirements.

An informational flyer was also distributed to Penn State, landlords in the area, via social media platforms and via various in-person interactions during the first two weeks of the fall semester.