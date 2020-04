According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, there are 1,369 new cases of the coronavirus in the state as of Thursday, bringing the total to 37,053.

The death toll is now at 1,394. There are 11 counties with over 1,000 cases, with Philadelphia surpassing 10,000 cases with 10,090.

Centre County did not report any new cases, staying at 76 with one death.