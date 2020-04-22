Gov. Tom Wolf announced a three-step plan that Pennsylvania will follow in its eventual return from stay-at-home orders, according to a livestream held at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

On Monday, April 20, the governor revealed May 8 as the target date for starting to lift some of the stay-at-home order restrictions in Pennsylvania.

Following up on this on Wednesday, Wolf said the Department of Health has partnered with Carnegie Mellon University to devise a tentative plan for bringing the commonwealth back to normalcy.

Currently, Wolf said Pennsylvania is in the “red” phase, meaning all citizens must continue social distancing and staying at home.

The “yellow” phase — which is tentatively going to be initiated on May 8 — involves the lifting of some restrictions, including certain business closures.

Wolf added the current benchmark for this phase — according to the Department of Health — is that the Pennsylvanian population needs to have an average of less than 50 cases for every 100,000 people over the course of 14 days in order to return to work.

The final phase — the “green” phase — will involve lifting all remaining parts of the stay-at-home order while still following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations. As of now, Wolf said these recommendations would still include wearing a mask in public and socially distancing when possible.

Wolf added, however, he will closely monitor Pennsylvania’s case figures throughout this entire process. For example, he said restrictions may need to be put back in place if case numbers spike after they are lifted.

With a statewide total of 35,684 cases and 1,622 deaths, Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said social distancing is still the best method of eliminating the coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Curbside recycling collection to resume in Centre County next week The first shred of normalcy from a pre-coronavirus Centre County is set to return next week.