Justin Bieber has postponed all scheduled tour dates for his 2020 “Changes” tour — including his Aug. 6 stop at the Bryce Jordan Center — due to concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

The BJC announced the postponement on Wednesday, sharing Bieber’s sentiments and saying that “[Bieber] has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost."

The tour was supposed to feature singers Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who would have joined Bieber on his first-ever stop in State College.

As of now, there haven’t been any state or federal regulations passed preventing large gatherings of people as far ahead as August.