University of Pennsylvania Provost Wendell Pritchett and Vice Provost of Education Beth Winkelstein announced Wednesday, April 1 that the institution's current remote learning plan will be extended to all summer courses starting May 26.

The remote learning plan created because of the coronavirus pandemic will encompass both summer sessions offered by Penn: Summer Session 1 and an 11-week Summer Session.

The sessions are set to begin and end at the same times originally offered. Summer Session 1 will run from May 26 to July 1, and the 11 week Summer Session will end August 7.

Pritchett and Winkelstein said in a statement, “Our work of teaching, learning, and research at Penn will carry on, as we together face this ongoing global crisis. We greatly appreciate the partnership of every member of the Penn community, and we will continue to update you as the situation moves forward.”

Earlier Wednesday, April 1, Ohio State announced its summer courses will be taught remotely.