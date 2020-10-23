Mount Nittany Medical Center reported its highest number of coronavirus inpatients Friday, according to a media release.

The hospital has 15 inpatients, ranging in age from 23 to 95, who have the coronavirus.

The number of admissions and hospitalizations increased between the months of September and October.

Sixteen coronavirus patients were admitted in September — with an average of two coronavirus positive inpatients per day — and 34 have been admitted so far in October, with an average of nine inpatients per day.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi, FACP, said in the release the daily census of coronavirus cases seen by the hospital has clearly increased.

“In the last two weeks, our COVID positive inpatient census has consistently been in the double digits, and today we have reached our highest number of COVID positive inpatients to date," Joshi said.

Joshi said the majority of patients seen at the hospital are elderly, several of which have been from long term care facilities.

“Although recently reported trends reflecting a decline in overall community cases is encouraging, increased cases and hospitalizations among vulnerable elderly populations is cause for concern," Joshi said in the release. "It is also a reminder to be even more vigilant and thoughtful in consistently practicing preventive measures, including masking, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

Mount Nittany Medical Center is utilizing its surge capacity plan to assist all patients.