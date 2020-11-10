Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard.

Penn State reported 149 new coronavirus cases at University Park, with 275 current active cases, according to its Tuesday dashboard update.

The update includes tests that previously had pending results.

From Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, Penn State reported 64 total cases, including 62 from on-demand tests and two from random tests.

The dashboard reported 3,946 cases as “no longer active.”

Since Aug. 7, Penn State has seen a total of 4,221 positive student cases.

A total of 42 students are in on-campus quarantine, and 48 students are in on-campus isolation.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

Of the total 62,471 students tested since Aug. 7, 57,964 have tested negative from both on-demand and random tests. A total of 286 students are waiting for test results.

There are six active cases among University Park employees, one of which was reported between Nov. 6 and Nov. 8. Of 19 total cases, 13 are considered no longer active.

A total of 40 employees are waiting for test results. A total of 4,945 employees have been tested since Aug. 7, yielding 4,886 negative results.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE