Last updated: May 24
Planning for in-person instruction:
Bloomsburg University is anticipating a return to in-person instruction in the fall by putting specific safety measures in place
- Duquesne University established three scenarios for reopening but plans to open as scheduled on August 24
Gannon University intends to resume face-to-face classes in August, “intensive” planning and preparation has begun for fall semester
Geneva College created a “flexible course design” plan for the college to welcome students back in the fall
Grove City College will open for the fall semester on August 24; techniques including testing, contact tracing, monitoring, social distancing, separation and enhanced cleaning are “under review for inclusion” in the fall plan
Immaculata University has begun planning to reopen in the fall while following CDC guidelines
Indiana University of Pennsylvania will return to face-to-face instruction in the fall while maintaining social distancing through “distance learning”
Juniata College will open its campus in August, may pre-test students and staff prior to their arrival on campus
La Roche University will reopen campus under social distancing guidelines and resume on-campus instruction, all activities, and athletics on August 24, but only after Allegheny County moves to the “green phase” under Gov. Tom Wolf’s “Plan for Pennsylvania”
Lycoming College will return in the fall “in a way that is both safe and responsible,” small class sizes and nature of curriculum will “make it easier” to adhere to social distancing guidelines
Mercyhurst University “fully intends” to return to in-person classes and residential life in the fall, has a COVID-19 Task Force preparing for reopening
Purdue University will reopen under an alternative academic calendar beginning August 24 and ending December 5, all organized athletic activities suspended until at least June 1, anyone entering campus buildings in the fall “must wear a face mask in all hallways, public spaces and common areas as well as anytime social distancing of 6 feet is not possible”
Saint Francis University intends to be back on campus in the fall but will continue to seek “new and creative ways” to deliver educational and co-curricular experiences virtually
Saint Vincent College canceled all on-campus events through mid-July and is preparing to begin the fall semester with face-to-face instruction while utilizing enhanced cleaning procedures and following social distancing guidelines
Susquehanna University plans to start its fall semester one week early and end December 4; its final plans for the fall semester will be announced no later than July 15
Thomas Jefferson University plans to resume on-campus classes and operations this fall by creating smaller classes, opening residence halls and developing more digital learning options
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign plans to reopen and return to residence life, lab research, etc. but will provide alternatives for students who can’t return or want to delay their return to campus
University of Iowa plans to return to in-person instruction and has created a committee to plan for reopening August
University of Michigan is taking “initial steps” in preparation for a fall return
University of Nebraska expects to hold in-person classes on campus but is unsure of how sports will be affected
Considering a range of scenarios:
Bucknell University has uncertainty as to whether in-person classes will resume in the fall, Bucknell Athletics “hopes to resume varsity competitions” in the fall
Dickinson College named two committees, the “Fall Reopening Committee” and the “Fall Academic Working Group,” which will plan for in-person and virtual instruction in the fall, respectively
Drexel University has a Fall 2020 Covid-19 Task Force that will make recommendations and has heard support for options such as hybrid learning, choosing to work from home and staggered schedules
Indiana University is considering a full return to in-person instruction in the fall, hybrid instruction in the fall, hybrid instruction in the fall followed by virtual instruction in the spring, virtual instruction in the fall followed by hybrid instruction in the spring, or virtual instruction for the entire year
Michigan State University is currently discussing safely reopening campus; it established a COVID-19 Reopening Campus Task Force that will develop and review “a range of scenarios for when and how to resume various on-campus activities”
Ohio State University has a task force that is “working to develop a phased transition” to on-campus operations; all university events are canceled through July 6 and all non-essential Ohio State employees are to continue teleworking
Rutgers University is considering in-person instruction, hybrid instruction, a transition from remote to in-person learning and a fully remote semester; a “preliminary plan” for returning will be shared in coming weeks
University of Minnesota is implementing its “Sunrise Plan” for reopening in phases; its Fall 2020 Scenarios Advisory Team will meet to explore relaxed social distancing, moderately restrictive social distancing, significantly restrictive social distancing or remote learning for the fall
University of Pittsburgh has three university task forces that are studying potential scenarios for reopening; Chancellor Patrick Gallagher and task force leaders expect to have specific strategies developed by early June and guidelines for the fall term ready for students and families by early July
Washington and Jefferson College plans on holding an in-person commencement ceremony in August
Proposing hybrid instruction:
Carnegie Mellon University will use a phased approach to reopening and plans to begin classes on August 31 under a hybrid model
Waiting to decide:
Gettysburg College has not yet made a decision regarding whether classes will be online or in-person, but has four task groups working to determine the best options for the college “moving forward”
Lafayette College has small groups that will gather information and brainstorm, and then efforts will be focused on a single scenario that will offer “the strongest possible experience” in the fall; its planned direction will be announced by June 15
Lehigh University plans to announce its decision for the fall by June 15; four task forces will work to plan for the fall and develop possible scenarios
Northwestern University hopes to return to campus in the fall but is still "weighing coronavirus concerns" and considering various scenarios
Pennsylvania State University will make a fall decision by June 15; task groups are working to “identify needs, priorities, resources and ‘triggers,’ or identifiable milestones, to which plans and decisions should be tied”
Swarthmore College has task groups that are working to explore a range of options for the 2020-2021 school year and course delivery, and will share a plan for the fall by mid to late June
University of Maryland announced that all summer session 1 courses will be delivered through online or remote instruction, and a decision for summer session 2 and the fall 2020 semester will be made on or before June 15
University of Pennsylvania stated that predictions for the fall are “uncertain” and can’t say with clarity what the fall semester will look like
University of Wisconsin is considering considering a hybrid of online and in-person instruction, but no final decision on whether students will be on campus has yet been made
Villanova University stated that at this time, no decision has yet been made on the fall semester
West Chester University will make a decision and share it with students, faculty and staff in July