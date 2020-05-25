Editor’s Note: This article will be updated as needed with information regarding universities’ plans.

Last updated: May 24

Bloomsburg University is anticipating a return to in-person instruction in the fall by putting specific safety measures in place

Gannon University intends to resume face-to-face classes in August, “intensive” planning and preparation has begun for fall semester

Geneva College created a “flexible course design” plan for the college to welcome students back in the fall

Grove City College will open for the fall semester on August 24; techniques including testing, contact tracing, monitoring, social distancing, separation and enhanced cleaning are “under review for inclusion” in the fall plan

Immaculata University has begun planning to reopen in the fall while following CDC guidelines

Indiana University of Pennsylvania will return to face-to-face instruction in the fall while maintaining social distancing through “distance learning”

Juniata College will open its campus in August, may pre-test students and staff prior to their arrival on campus

La Roche University will reopen campus under social distancing guidelines and resume on-campus instruction, all activities, and athletics on August 24, but only after Allegheny County moves to the “green phase” under Gov. Tom Wolf’s “Plan for Pennsylvania”

Lycoming College will return in the fall “in a way that is both safe and responsible,” small class sizes and nature of curriculum will “make it easier” to adhere to social distancing guidelines

Mercyhurst University “fully intends” to return to in-person classes and residential life in the fall, has a COVID-19 Task Force preparing for reopening

Purdue University will reopen under an alternative academic calendar beginning August 24 and ending December 5, all organized athletic activities suspended until at least June 1, anyone entering campus buildings in the fall “must wear a face mask in all hallways, public spaces and common areas as well as anytime social distancing of 6 feet is not possible”

Saint Francis University intends to be back on campus in the fall but will continue to seek “new and creative ways” to deliver educational and co-curricular experiences virtually

Saint Vincent College canceled all on-campus events through mid-July and is preparing to begin the fall semester with face-to-face instruction while utilizing enhanced cleaning procedures and following social distancing guidelines

Susquehanna University plans to start its fall semester one week early and end December 4; its final plans for the fall semester will be announced no later than July 15

Thomas Jefferson University plans to resume on-campus classes and operations this fall by creating smaller classes, opening residence halls and developing more digital learning options

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign plans to reopen and return to residence life, lab research, etc. but will provide alternatives for students who can’t return or want to delay their return to campus

University of Iowa plans to return to in-person instruction and has created a committee to plan for reopening August

University of Michigan is taking “initial steps” in preparation for a fall return