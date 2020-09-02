Penn State announced its HUB-Robeson Center parking deck coronavirus testing site is reserved for students who think they were exposed to the virus or who were found to be at potential risk of infection by the university's contact tracing program, according to a Penn State news release.

At-risk students may access the new testing site without a prior appointment and expect their results within 48 hours of being tested.

The testing site will be available for these students from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sept. 7.

Students who plan to be tested at the site are expected to refrain from smoking, ingesting food or drink, or chewing 30 minutes before being tested and must adhere to Vault Health staff instructions.

Penn State reported a total of 73 positive coronavirus cases across all of its campuses on Tuesday, Sept. 1.