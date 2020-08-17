The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has confirmed 135 additional coronavirus cases within the past week, bringing the total up to 324 since February, according to The Daily Tar Heel.

With the increase in positive cases, the university made the decision to move to remote classes on Aug. 19. Residence halls will be "greatly reduce[d]" in occupancy as well.

In a statement by the university, the rise in cases were reported from Aug. 10-16. 177 students are in isolation and another 349 are in quarantine.

According to the Daily Tar Heel, the university now has only four remaining dorm rooms out of 73 total on campus available for students to quarantine. These rooms are reserved for students who came in close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

The university confirmed four clusters where coronavirus outbreaks are occurring in residence halls, apartment buildings and a fraternity house.

RELATED