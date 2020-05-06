The United States Supreme Court refused to lift Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order after protesters said the order was in violation of their constitutional rights.

According to AP News, the protesters consisted of a variety of businesses — including a golf course, laundromat, timber company and real-estate agency — and a political committee tied to a state legislative candidate.

The protestors approached the U.S. Supreme Court after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court dismissed their requests.

This case marks the first time the U.S. Supreme Court has been asked to lift the stay-at-home orders put in place. There were no reported dissents to the court’s order, AP News said.

On May 8, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is planning to slowly lift some of the coronavirus-induced restrictions by moving 24 counties into the “yellow phase.”

Wolf previously said more counties will begin to have restrictions lifted as the number of new coronavirus cases per day drops and as other factors align to make such a decision safe for the commonwealth.