There have been “one or two” cases where a person has contracted the coronavirus through community spread, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced on Monday.

In a press conference with Gov. Tom Wolf, Levine announced that in those cases, officials were unable to determine where the patient contracted the virus. Levine noted that a few isolated cases does not meet the CDC’s standards for “sustained community spread.”

Until now, all of Pennsylvania’s cases of coronavirus were transmitted through contact spread, where patients clearly contracted the virus from another person who was infected.

Although Pennsylvania does not yet have sustained community spread, Levine said that she “fully expects” to see sustained community spread in the commonwealth in the future.

Levine added that Pennsylvania is pursuing mitigation techniques to minimize community spread as much as possible, and urged people to practice good hygiene.

