The University of Alabama has reported a cumulative 566 positive coronavirus cases since Wednesday, Aug. 19, not including entry testing prior to the start of classes.

According to entry testing results, 310 out of almost 30,000 who were tested received positive results at the university's main campus in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The City of Tuscaloosa announced a two-week closure of bars on Monday to help curb the spread of the virus.

The university created a coronavirus dashboard on Monday to track its cases.

Currently, 19.78 percent occupancy of The University of Alabama’s main campus isolation spaces are filled with students who tested positive.