Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard.

Penn State reported 108 new coronavirus cases at University Park, according to its Friday coronavirus dashboard update.

This update includes tests received in the past few days, as well as tests whose results were just updated from as far back as the week of Oct. 9 to Oct. 15.

From Friday, Oct. 16 to Thursday, Oct. 22, Penn State reported a total of 140 student cases, 127 of which were from on-demand tests and 13 of which were from random tests. This data was updated Friday with tests whose results were previously pending.

The dashboard reported there are currently 235 active coronavirus cases at University Park as of Friday, with 3,411 cases listed as “no longer active.”

Since Aug. 7, Penn State has seen a total of 3,646 positive student cases.

A total of 57 students are in on-campus isolation, and 47 students are in on-campus quarantine.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

Of the total 49,946 students tested since Aug. 7, 45,786 have tested negative from both on-demand and random tests. A total of 514 students are waiting for test results.

There are currently three active cases among University Park employees, one of which was reported in Friday’s update. Eight cases are considered no longer active out of a total 11.

A total of 108 employees are waiting for test results.

