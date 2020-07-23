The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 104,358 coronavirus cases across the state on Thursday, an increase in 962 cases from Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 7,079 virus-related deaths throughout the commonwealth. The recovery rate is reported to be 75%.

Centre County reported one additional confirmed coronavirus case, bringing the county total to 275, and 7,283 people have tested negative for the virus countywide.

