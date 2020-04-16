CATA Bus
A CATA bus runs along the White Loop through downtown State College on Monday, March 23, 2015.

 Camille Stefani

Starting on Monday, April 20, CATABus will require all riders using any transit services to wear a mask to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

The transit service announced the decision in a tweet Thursday afternoon, citing the reason as “by order of the Governor.”

The mandate coincides with Governor Tom Wolf’s new order, which was signed Wednesday, mandating all customers inside businesses not selling food or medical supplies to wear masks.

The order says that those not wearing masks could be denied entry, in this case onto a transit vehicle.

CATABus has already made numerous adjustments to its operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, including adjusting route frequencies, keeping passengers at an ample distance away from drivers and making all routes free to ride.

