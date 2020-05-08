The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,323 positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the commonwealth total to 54,238 cases.

This is the second time of the last five days the additional positive case number has been above 1,000.

The department also announced a total of 216,321 negative cases and 3,616 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, Centre County has had one positive case since Thursday, bringing the county total to 117 cases.

The county has also had 1,173 negative cases and one virus-related death.