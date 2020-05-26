Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will accept Centre County's request to move into the "green" phase of reopening on Friday, May 29.

Centre County commissioners initially requested the governor suspend the county's move to green, in spite of meeting all the requirements for the green phase. The county commissioners cited the upcoming primary election as a reason why the county should stay yellow, fearing too many people would be put in harm by going out to vote.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Coronavirus: What Pennsylvania and Big Ten universities are reopening in the fall? Universities in the Big Ten and across Pennsylvania are drafting plans for the 2020 fall semester amid the coronavirus pandemic. See what the plans entail.

On Sunday, the county commissions retracted their request and said they would support Centre County's move to the "green" phase.

The green phase allows many more businesses and services to reopen at partial capacity while maintaining social distancing.

The county will not have to go through the required seven day waiting period due to it being previously planned to open on Friday, May 29.