A total of 60,622 positive coronavirus cases have been reported across the commonwealth as of Friday, which is an increase of 983 confirmed cases on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus related deaths throughout Pennsylvania has risen to 4,342, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which is a 124 increase from Thursday.

Centre County has a confirmed total of 129 coronavirus cases — one more than Thursday's positive cases.

The number of deaths confirmed from coronavirus in Centre County have remained stagnant at six since Thursday.

