While initially only set to close for a week, the Schlow Centre Region Library in downtown State College will now be closed throughout the end of March, according to a release from the library.
The library, located at 211 South Allen Street, announced it will be closed for at least another two weeks through at least Friday, April 3.
All remote book drop locations for the library will also be closed. Patrons are encouraged not to leave items around the book drop locations because "they will not be monitored."
No late fees will be assessed during this period and no items will be due until at least April 3.
Schlow's virtual library on its website will still be open all day, seven days a week for members to access digital content such as eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines and movies.
On Thursday, March 19, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf ordered the shutdown of all non-life-sustaining businesses in Pennsylvania to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
There are currently 268 positive cases in 26 counties in the commonwealth, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The first case in Centre County was confirmed by the department on Friday, March 20.
