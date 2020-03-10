In response to the spread of the coronavirus, local CVS locations will take part in a nationwide move to offer free delivery for prescription medications, a South Atherton Street CVS representative confirmed Tuesday.

A news release from CVS headquarters states that delivery fees will be waived to allow people at "higher risk" for COVID-19 complications to remain home while the coronavirus is active — as has been advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The latest steps we're taking will help ensure patients of all ages have every option available to them when it comes to filling prescriptions," Troyen Brennan, CVS Health executive vice resident and chief medical officer, said in the statement.