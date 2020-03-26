During Thursday's virtual press conference, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine and Gov. Tom Wolf discussed topics from economic anxiety to unemployment claims related to the coronavirus.

They also analyzed statistics within Pennsylvania's new cases.

Since Wednesday, Wolf said the number of coronavirus cases has "skyrocketed." Thursday afternoon, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 560 new cases, bringing the state total to 1,687.

Wolf said people must prepare themselves mentally and physically to be affected by the coronavirus for an extended period of time.

Forty-six percent of all cases have affected residents who are 50 years old and older. However, Levine said that Pennsylvanians should be aware that the coronavirus still affects younger individuals, stating that 39 percent of all cases have affected individuals between the ages of 35 and 49.

Both Levine and Wolf emphasized the need for medical supplies and proper distribution of those supplies. Levine provided numbers of equipment including N95 masks, gloves, gowns and goggles that have been supplied to hospitals, medical professionals, counties and emergency responders by the federal stockpile, but said they are still "scouring" the state for more equipment.

Wolf added that medical centers are in need of more beds, ventilators and protective equipment. Wolf said that Pennsylvanians can support front-line medical workers by staying home.

As the Wolf administration anticipates an increase in cases, state legislatures have approved a "$50 million infusion" into the healthcare system. Wolf said he hopes to distribute funds as soon as possible.

Additionally, Wolf spoke on the recent increase in filed unemployment claims. He said he anticipates 800,000 new claims by the end of the day Friday and that the state government is working as quickly as possible to process these claims.

He said that Pennsylvania is at the epicenter of unemployment claims in the country. Wolf said the government is not doing a "perfect job" when it comes to timely filing claims.

Wolf and lawmakers are working on economic plans that could be implemented after the peak of coronavirus cases in the commonwealth.

Wolf and Levine added the continuation of K-12 schooling and triage policies are open for discussion, and their discussions are forthcoming.

Levine said that Pennsylvanians can expect new policies on restricting emergency dental procedures Friday, as policies are being revoked, drafted and discussed later Thursday.

