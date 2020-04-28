Sunday, May 3 will be recognized across the commonwealth as “Bells Across Pennsylvania Day” meant to honor healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

State College Mayor Ronald Filippelli declared the borough’s support of this initiative on Tuesday. According to a proclamation, the initiative calls for all community residents who are sheltered in places like churches, or anyone with bells, to ring them at 7 p.m. for 3 minutes on Sunday to “honor their hometown heroes."

The purpose of the initiative is threefold, the borough said, meant to:

Recognize and honor first responders, healthcare workers, and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies and other life-sustaining businesses who have maintained essential services while at risk of infection from COVID-19;

Show solidarity with elected officials and residents of municipalities across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, all of whom are fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines together; and

Demonstrate a collective resolve that Pennsylvanians will prevail over COVID-19 and work tirelessly to ensure that their businesses and civic life will thrive once again.

Filippelli’s proclamation mentions that since the American Revolution, bells have always symbolized the expression of communal gratitude and camaraderie.

“In every municipality, there have been emergency medical personnel, firefighters, police officers, and employees of grocery stores, pharmacies and other life-sustaining businesses who have braved the viral elements, at the expense of themselves and their families, to maintain essential services to the general public sheltering in place and are deserving of recognition as ‘hometown heroes,’” Filippelli’s proclamation said.

