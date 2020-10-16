Editor’s note: All numbers come directly from Penn State’s coronavirus dashboard.

Penn State reported 93 new coronavirus cases at University Park, according to its Friday coronavirus dashboard update.

This update includes tests received in the past few days, as well as tests whose results were just updated from as far back as Oct. 2.

From Sunday, Oct. 9 to Thursday, Oct. 15, Penn State reported a total of 135 positive student coronavirus cases. A total of 129 cases were from on-demand tests, and six were from random tests.

The dashboard reported there are currently 334 active coronavirus cases at University Park as of Tuesday, with 4,114 cases listed as “no longer active.”

Since Aug. 7, Penn State has seen a total of 3,448 positive student cases.

There are currently no active cases among University Park employees, with seven cases considered no longer active. A total of 91 employees are waiting for test results.

A total of 91 students are in on-campus isolation, and 59 students are in on-campus quarantine.

According to Penn State, quarantine is for those who may have come into contact with an infected individual and must quarantine for 14 days from their last contact with the individual.

Isolation is for those who have tested positive for the virus and need to isolate for at least 10 days.

Of students tested since Oct. 9, 3,499 tested negative from both on-demand and random tests. A total of 674 students are waiting for results.