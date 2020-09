The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,594 additional confirmed cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 156,826, according to the DOH website.

Pennsylvania has an 82% recovery rate, with 1,855,491 patients testing negative to date.

There are 8,107 deaths statewide.

Centre County has 2,393 cases, including 2,327 confirmed and 66 probable.

There are currently five patients hospitalized in the county.

The death toll remains 11 in Centre County.