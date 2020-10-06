The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 1,036 additional coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the commonwealth total to 165,243 on Tuesday.

There have been 8,244 virus-related deaths statewide.

A total of 633 patients are hospitalized and 74 on ventilators.

The Pennsylvania recovery rate is 82%.

Centre County reported an additional 127 cases for a total of 3,171 cases of the virus, including 3,100 confirmed and 71 probable.

Additionally, the county has reported 29,087 negative cases to date.

The death toll remains at 11 countywide.

Currently, eight patients are hospitalized and zero are on ventilators.

All information is based on statistics released from the DOH on Tuesday, Oct. 6.