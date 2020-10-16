The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,566 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth on Friday, bringing the total number of cases reported since the pandemic began to 179,086.

In Centre County, there have been a total of 3,650 reported cases, with 36 additional cases reported Friday. Out of these, 3,562 were positive and 88 are probable cases.

There are 10 people in the county hospitalized with the virus, and none of them are on ventilators.

An additional death has been reported since Thursday, which brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 15.

The recovery rate in Pennsylvania is 80%.

The Department of Health also reported there are 830 people hospitalized with the virus in Pennsylvania, and 80 of those patients are on ventilators.

All information is based on statistics released from the DOH on Friday, Oct. 15.