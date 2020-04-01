Ohio State University moved all in-person summer classes online due to coronavirus concerns, according to a university news release announced on Wednesday.

The university said it will begin summer courses on May 13, one week later than initially scheduled. Then, courses will end on July 31 and finals will be administered from Aug. 3-5.

Summer commencement will be held on Aug. 9 according to the university.

Penn State has not announced the suspension of in-person summer classes, and online learning will continue through at least the spring semester.