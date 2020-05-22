The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported a total of 66,258 positive coronavirus cases across the commonwealth on Friday. This is an increase in 866 from Thursday.

There have been 4,984 coronavirus-related deaths in Pennsylvania since cases were first reported.

In Centre County, the number of positive coronavirus cases increased by two from Thursday to 138 cases. A total of 1,763 people have tested negative for the coronavirus in Centre County.