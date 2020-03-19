Penn State Movin’ On announced Tuesday that its annual spring concert has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus, according to a press release.

The decision has been made following the CDC’s recommendation to cancel events consisting of 50 people or more.

The show was set to take place May 1 at the Intramural Fields, with Foster the People headlining. Lil Yachty, Two Friends and Sasha Sloan were also set to perform.

Movin’ On’s annual “Battle of the Bands” event, which was scheduled for March 26, has also been canceled.

Movin’ On is one of many Penn State-related events that has been canceled since the university suspended in-person classes.

“We look forward to seeing you on April 30 for Movin’ On 2021,” the press release reads.