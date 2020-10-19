The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 2,372 coronavirus cases in the commonwealth on Monday, bringing the total number of statewide cases reported since the pandemic began to 183,315.

In Centre County, there have been a total of 3,719 reported cases, with 32 new cases reported since Friday. Out of these, 3,614 cases are confirmed and 105 are probable.

Eleven people in the county remain hospitalized and no ventilators are in use. There have been a total of 15 deaths in the county.

Centre County has also had 33,792 negative tests. Statewide, there have been 8,500 deaths and 2,143,966 patients have tested negative to date.

The recovery rate in Pennsylvania is 80%.

All statistics provided come from the DOH’s latest release on Monday, Oct. 19.