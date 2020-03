Gov. Tom Wolf announced all schools in Pennsylvania will remain closed until at least April 6 due to the spread of the coronavirus, according to a livestreamed press conference on Monday.

Wolf did not rule out the possibility of suspended schools statewide indefinitely.

As of Monday afternoon, there were 644 cases of the virus in the commonwealth.

