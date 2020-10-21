Penn State announced its plans and resources to students for the fall semester departure period.

According to a Penn State News release, the university is offering voluntary coronavirus departure testing at all campuses.

At University Park, the voluntary testing will be available from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19, and students can start booking appointments for this on Nov. 6.

The release said students interested in this testing should sign up for a time slot that is three days before their expected departure date, as it takes approximately 48 hours for tests to yield results.

According to the release, students are also encouraged to “take extra precautions” and follow all coronavirus mitigation protocols carefully in the week leading up to Thanksgiving break to avoid contracting the virus before returning home.

Additionally, Penn State’s quarantine and isolation spaces will continue to be open to students who test positive just prior to their departure date or test positive after the remote instruction period begins.

The university will also continue to inform individuals if they are close contacts to someone who tests positive for the virus at this time via the contact tracing program.

In the release, President Eric Barron said students who test positive or need to quarantine before departure are encouraged to complete their isolation or quarantine period on campus.

The university’s random surveillance and walk-up testing will be paused from Nov. 21 to Nov. 29. Surveillance testing for faculty living in the area and students continuing to live on or near campus over break will resume on Nov. 30.

According to the release, students who leave campus for Thanksgiving break are required to move out of their dorms by 4 p.m. Nov. 22.

The release also advised students to move out at different times than their roommates, and only have one person pick them up and have them stay outside or in their vehicle for the move out process. Outside guests will not be permitted inside the residence halls.

Additional information about the departure, return to campus, pre-departure testing and how to request break-access housing, will be sent to students via their Penn State email addresses in the coming weeks.