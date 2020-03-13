President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in response to the spread of the coronavirus in a Friday address from the Rose Garden.

Trump also opened up access to up to $50 billion of funds for states and territories in the United States. Additionally, Trump waived interest in all student loans held by federal government agencies until further notice.

The emergency orders given by Trump granted new authority to the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Secretary of HHS Alex Azar will now be able to immediately "wave revisions of applicable laws and regulations."

Further, the declaration will allow all hospitals and healthcare providers maximum flexibility to respond to the virus and care for the patients.

The declaration will:

grant the ability to waive laws to enable TeleHealth

allow for remote doctor's visits and hospital check-ins

grant the ability to waive certain federal license requirements so doctors from other states can provide services in states with the greatest need

grant the ability to waive requirements that hospitals limit the number of beds to 25 and stay to 96 hours

grant the ability to extend stays at a hospitals

grant the ability to waive the requirements of a three-day hospital stay prior to admission to a nursing home

grant the ability to bring in additional physicians on board or obtain needed office space

grant the ability to care for more patients within the hospital itself

Medicare and Medicaid had various regulations lifted to ensure more widespread care, as well.

Trump also urged citizens not to acquire a test unless they have symptoms of the coronavirus. Google has worked with the administration to create a website to help Americans obtain proper healthcare.

The website is expected to launch Sunday to help aid Americans. Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreen's all aided in the creation of the website.

Travel from Europe has been banned indefinitely and those who return to the U.S. from Europe are subject to more screening and are expected to self-quarantine for two weeks.

"All Americans have a role to play in defeating this virus. The most effective weapon right now is to limit the damage to people in our country and slow the spread of the virus itself," Trump said. "The choices we make, the precautions we put into place are critical to overcoming the virus, reducing its spread and shortening the duration of the pandemic."

The press conferences comes just a day after Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) questioned the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regarding the availability of widespread testing and the cost of potential treatments for the virus.

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield later concurred with Porter that everyone in America is eligible for coronavirus testing, regardless of insurance coverage.

There have currently been 1,920 cases and 41 deaths in 46 states.

