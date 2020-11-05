Prior to shifting classes online Nov. 20, Penn State will offer free coronavirus testing for students, according to a Penn State news release.

University Park is offering testing from Nov. 12 to Nov. 19. These test results will come back 48 hours after the test, the release said.

Students have the option to make appointments to be tested in person or take self-administered test kits by going to the Return Home Event on the Penn State Go App, or by visiting Penn State's coronavirus information website.

Director of the COVID-19 Operations Control Center Kelly Wolgast emphasized in the release the importance for students to schedule tests early, and before they return home.

If a student had a positive result since Aug. 22 they do not need to be retested, according to the release.

The release also urged students to take extra precautions and limit their interactions with other people before returning home for the holidays.

The quarantine and isolation spaces in University Park and the Commonwealth campuses are continuing to stay open over break for students who test positive, according to the release.