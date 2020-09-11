CEO and principal of the Young Scholars of Central Pennsylvania Charter School Levent Kaya confirmed Thursday that one of its students has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In response, the school has contacted the Department of Health to assist in the contact tracing process.

In an email, Kaya also said the school notified staff and students who were in close proximity to the student who tested positive, asking them to quarantine for two weeks.

Between Aug. 25 and Sept. 4, YSCP operated in an educational model with full in-person and remote teaching.

"Mask wearing, social distancing, hand hygiene were implemented and complied by the school community," Kaya said.

Kaya said YSCP will continue to operate remotely next week.

After reporting a 5% positive coronavirus case rate from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3., the State College Area School District switched to remote learning for the week of Sept. 6.