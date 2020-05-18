Since the pandemic has everyone in the country quarantined, many feel pressure to use this time to get in amazing shape and accomplish all life goals that there is usually no time for.

While accomplishing fitness goals is a great thing to work on, it's not necessary to force our body to do things if we aren’t feeling up to it at certain times. With gyms and restaurants closed — shaking up our typical routines — we have to forgive our bodies as they adapt to this unprecedented time.

Here are some ways to healthily maintain a routine while quarantined.

Schedule a time of the day for exercise

It’s easy to lie around and keep pushing your exercise later in the day until it’s too late, and you just say you’ll do it tomorrow. This is a cycle your brain will keep tricking you with if you don’t set a designated time period for working out. Set aside at least a half hour right after you wake up or right after dinner to keep yourself on track.

Eat a healthy breakfast

Whether you’re up at the crack of dawn or rolling out of bed at 3 p.m., breakfast is still the most important meal of the day. Now, since you're stuck at home, you have the time to think of healthy ways to get your nutrients in.

There are so many simple recipes to give you a huge boost for the rest of the day. Giving yourself this energy will keep your body wanting to move around more and help you get in a better, longer and stronger workout.

Switch up your workouts

If you’re struggling with boredom in quarantine, switching up your workouts will definitely benefit you. While running every day may seem like the most effective workout, it can make exercise a boring chore.

Practice your flexibility with yoga, do one of those infamous YouTube ab workouts, hike a local trail or pull out childhood toys that are effective in burning calories like a jump rope or even a pogo stick. Anything can be exercise as long as you break a little sweat!

Find a good location

This may seem obvious, but having a good workout location is a great way to motivate yourself. Without gyms open, this can be a difficult aspect of creating a reliable fitness regimen.

If you’re more private with your workouts, you may want to find a spot in your house that doesn’t have heavy foot traffic, or else you might shy away from a workout.

If you’re a runner, walker or cycler, it may help to have a set route with a known distance that you can still venture away from. This might even mean driving to find a trail.

With the weather getting warmer, backyards, public fields or tracks will be more appealing. It may not be one of the beloved campus gyms or Mount Nittany, but it will make you stronger for when you are reunited with those locations.

A good playlist goes a long way

This might just be the most important part of your workout routine. Having music that you enjoy playing while you work out is what is going to keep you going. Even a good podcast might keep you entertained for the whole workout.

Putting a playlist together will be an entertaining activity when faced with boredom, and blasting it in your ears will give you a push to go the extra mile or keep you distracted from any thoughts of turning in early.