Imagine packing up your life to move into a college dorm room, eager for classes to begin and memories to be made.

The second Wednesday in your new home, your classes go online and all hope for the remainder of the semester is lost.

This is what reality looks like for University of North Carolina students at Chapel Hill.

And at this rate, students at universities across the country will be experiencing the same in the near future.

One week after UNC returned for classes, the university is already implementing changes to “de-densify” campus due to hundreds of coronavirus tests coming back positive, according to a message from university leaders.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 19, all undergraduate instruction will transition to remote instruction. This change will cause the “reduction” of university-affiliated activities and give students the opportunity to opt out of their fall 2020 on-campus housing contracts with “no penalty.”

Between Aug. 10-16, UNC’s Campus Health reported the percentage of positive coronavirus cases on campus increased from 2.8% to 13.6%. On Monday, Aug. 17, the university reported it tested 954 students and 177 had been isolated, while 349 were quarantining, both on and off campus.

Though the university said it was “fortunate” enough to report students who tested positive only exhibited “mild symptoms,” that doesn’t matter.

Although “mild symptoms” sounds promising, it isn’t for students with preexisting health conditions. Any given university could have thousands of students who are immunocompromised or have underlying illnesses.

This only foreshadows what Penn State could experience in the near future — considering its population is nearly double of what UNC’s is.

At UNC, multiple clusters of coronavirus cases quickly spread in on-campus residence halls and one of the university’s fraternities — Sigma Nu. It is unclear whether the spread was caused by gatherings or parties.

Although Penn State’s Interfraternity Council implemented a “social moratorium” until further notice, that motion can only go so far without being properly regulated.

In fact, I already know of universities whose students have been gathering in massive droves.

This past weekend I saw Snapchats of my friends at massive apartment and fraternity parties, seemingly having no care in the world that we are in the midst of a global pandemic.

My hope is Penn State students see the consequences students are facing as their universities close down due to potential carelessness, and they take it as an example of what not to do.

I also hope that if students follow the State College Borough Council’s recently passed masking ordinance, we will not end up like UNC.

UNC had a similar ordinance in place where it asked “everyone adhere to state and local orders prohibiting mass gatherings, defined by 25 or more people outdoors and 10 or more people indoors,” according to the message. Without properly following the borough’s ordinance, we will end up just like UNC’s student body: online and unsafe.

Ultimately, there’s only so much a university can do until it is up to its students. After all the warnings, task forces and letters, it relies on self responsibility.

It takes one selfish person to go to a fraternity party or gathering without following proper protocol before the entire undergraduate student population is impacted. This applies to Penn State and any other university across the nation.

UNC stated, “As much as we believe we have worked diligently to help create a healthy and safe campus living and learning environment, we believe the current data presents an untenable situation.”

And although the university made a difficult decision by moving undergraduate courses online, they were left with no other choice.

