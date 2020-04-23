Penn State announced on Thursday that tuition rates will freeze for the 2020-21 academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

University President Eric Barron announced the plan to freeze tuition rates university-wide that will go before the Board of Trustees in July, according to a Penn State news release.

The tuition freeze will apply to the fall 2020 and spring 2021 semesters.

“It is imperative that we give our students and their families some measure of certainty in these uncertain times,” Barron said in the release. “No one knows how long this pandemic and the associated economic disruptions will last, but we want to do our part to ease the strain on our students by letting them know as early as possible that their tuition will not increase for the next academic year.”

Although the reason for the freezing is specifically to “help ease financial hardships” amidst the coronavirus pandemic, freezing tuition rates has been done before. This would be the third consecutive year that tuition rates will not be increased year-to-year.

Tuition freezes were also implemented for the 2015-16, 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years.

The university has also adjusted tuition rates for the summer 2020 semester as in-person classes were canceled, as previously reported by The Daily Collegian.