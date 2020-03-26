The university reminded students who have chosen to remain in State College to continue practicing social distancing, according to a Penn State news release.

According to the release, members of the State College community have recently expressed concern of students holding gatherings off campus.

The Office of Student Affairs said all university or student organization-sponsored gatherings of 10 people or more — including fraternity and sorority events — are to be canceled for the rest of the semester in order to keep within social distancing guidelines, presented by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

This reminder follows previously communicated restrictions to fraternities, sororities and other student organizations instructing students to maintain social distancing, according to the release.