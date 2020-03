According to an update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, two cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Allegheny County.

There are currently 47 cases in Pennsylvania, with 41 presumptive cases and six confirmed cases.

Most cases are still in eastern Pennsylvania, with 20 cases in Montgomery County.

There are only three cases outside of eastern Pennsylvania, with two in Allegheny County and one in Washington County.

There are currently no known cases in Centre County.