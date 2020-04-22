The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an additional 1,156 cases of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 35,684.

There have been 1,622 deaths statewide, and 136,272 patients have tested negative for the virus thus far.

Centre County reported 76 cases in total, going down one case compared to Tuesday’s total of 77. This comes one day after the county saw an increase of four cases.

Two people have died in Centre County due to the coronavirus, with the second death being reported Tuesday. No additional information about the second individual to die has been released to the public.

