Your first job is often a surreal experience. You could end up working anywhere from a restaurant to a play-place for children.

My first job at an Italian restaurant made me a part of the food industry.

This family-owned place was called Lucciano’s. I worked at this restaurant for two years, and in that time, I learned how to make some great alfredo sauce.

I will be sharing with you one of my all time favorite dishes; chicken and broccoli alfredo. Lucciano’s makes it the best, and that’s because they have a secret recipe. My recipe is a little different, but it’s a close second to theirs.

Ingredients — serves 4-8 people

Three-fourths cup of butter

One pint or 16 ounces of cream (half and half or heavy cream work)

One teaspoon of salt

Three tablespoons of flour

A half cup of shredded Italian cheese blend

One and a half teaspoons of garlic powder

Two ounces of cream cheese

Two to three chicken breasts (can be anywhere from four to six ounce breasts)

One box of pasta of your choosing

Three cups of broccoli

Olive oil and other seasoning spices of your choosing

Directions

Coat the chicken breasts in olive oil and rub spices of your choosing into them. For my chicken, I used a mixture of olive oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Cook the chicken on a medium high heat on a grill or in a shallow pan, covered, and with some water in the pan. Fill a pot about halfway full with water. Add one small spoonful of salt (optional) to optimize taste of the pasta. Cook all the way through. In a separate large saucepan, melt the butter. Whisk the cream cheese, flour, salt and garlic powder together with the butter. Pour the cream into the saucepan and mix until the sauce has thickened. Stir in the Italian cheese blend. Cut the cooked chicken and cooked broccoli up to be incorporated in with the pasta. After straining the pasta, pour the chicken, sauce and broccoli into the pasta pot to be combined or into a serving bowl.

If the alfredo sauce is too thick, add milk until the desired thickness is achieved. I also added a spoonful of pasta water a few times throughout the cooking process because it adds more taste and flavour to the dish.

I did not mention in the directions how to cook the broccoli because there are various ways to do so. If you are steaming your broccoli, be sure to have a close eye on it because it can become very mushy if you cook it for too long.

I also decided to throw together a quick side for this dish called garlic bread bites. This recipe is super easy to make and very minimalistic.

Ingredients — serves 4-8 people

Three to six slices of Italian bread

Half a stick of butter

Garlic salt

Shredded italian cheese blend

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Cut up bread slices into small bite sized pieces and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper.

Melt the butter in a microwave.

Season bread generously with garlic salt.

Pour melted butter over bread.

With your hands, mix the bread until the pieces are thoroughly coated with butter and garlic salt.

Bake for 10-20 minutes or until golden brown.

I hope you enjoy this recipe. While there’s no secret ingredient to my recipe like Lucciano’s that makes it the best, it is still pretty good. Besides, the secret ingredient for Lucciano’s sauce is rumored to be blue cheese, and not everyone likes blue cheese.