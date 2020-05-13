Penn State will distribute coronavirus federal aid grants to more than 25,000 students, according to a Penn State news release on Wednesday.

Those eligible will receive up to $1,000 in cash grants in the first round of distribution, according to the release.

A total of 23,000 undergraduate, and 2,000 graduate, law and medical students from all campuses — except World Campus — will be recipients. The federal guidelines state that students enrolled in online-only programs cannot receive funding.

The distribution of funds is determined by data from students' Free Application for Federal Student Aid and those who are eligible for a Pell Grant.

The university received the funding — $55 million total — from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund due to the coronavirus pandemic. Half of the funding will be given to these lower-income students.

Penn State will notify students who are selected to receive the funding within the next few weeks. Those selected will have to follow the instructions given to accept their grants.

The university has also set aside $2 million of the relief money for students who did not complete the FAFSA. These students may apply for the second round of funding. Students who received money in the first round cannot apply for the second round of funding.

The details of how to apply for the second round of funding — which is first-come, first-served — will be announced "soon," according to the release.

International students are not eligible to receive any federal student aid due to federal law, according to the release.

Only students who are eligible for Title IV federal student aid are eligible to receive grants from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund. However, Penn State can only confirm a student's Title IV eligibility if he or she has completed the FAFSA. Therefore, the university recommends students who wish to apply for the second round of funding complete the 2019-2020 FAFSA by the June 30 deadline.

The Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund determined how much funding Penn State would receive based on the number of "full-time-equivalent Pell Grant recipients" and full-time-equivalent students enrolled at its campuses — not including students enrolled in solely online programs. Penn State has over 19,000 Pell Grant and 76,000 of these students, respectively, which are "among the highest in the country."

