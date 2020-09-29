Penn State reported a total of 352 new cases since the Sept. 11 coronavirus dashboard update.

Data from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27 showed 96 total University Park cases, including 92 from on-demand testing and four from random testing.

The new cases added from tests that were awaiting results combined from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17, and Sept. 18 to Sept. 24 was 256 positive cases.

Penn State reported a total of 701 active student coronavirus cases at its University Park campus in its latest coronavirus dashboard update with data from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29.

On the last dashboard update, Penn State reported 819 active cases.

Out of a total 741 on-demand tests performed from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 92 tests were positive. A total of 146 students are waiting for test results.

Out of a total 1,103 random tests performed from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, four tests were positive and 387 students are waiting for test results.

A total of 1,844 student tests were performed from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, yielding a total of 1,215 negative results.

A total of 1,774 cases are no longer active and there have been a total of 2,475 positive cases reported since Aug. 7.

From on-demand testing since Aug. 7, the university has reported 2,233 positive cases out of 12,258 total on-demand tests performed. On-demand testing yielded 9,761 negative cases, as 264 people are still waiting for their test results.

From random testing since Aug. 7, the university reported 242 positive cases out of 18,909 total random tests performed. Random testing yielded 18,075 negative cases, as 592 people are still waiting for their test results.

There are currently 60 students in quarantine, which is for those who think they have come into contact with an infected individual, and 123 students are in isolation, which is for those who have tested positive for the virus.

Quarantine is mandatory for 14 days from one's last contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus. Isolation is mandatory for "at least 10 days," according to Penn State's virus information website.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect cases whose positive test results were more recently received.

Penn State has not reported any new employee cases.