The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Monday that it will suspend all construction projects indefinitely.

As part of Gov. Tom Wolf’s push to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus, PennDOT announced in a press release that it will halt construction projects, and close rest areas and county maintenance offices.

PennDOT crews will, however, be available to “perform critical functions and emergency maintenance as needed.”

Additionally, public transit services have also shifted to adjusted hours. More information can be found on the local agencies’ websites.

